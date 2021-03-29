A man died at a hospital after a party in Flint turned violent.
A 21-year-old man arrived at Hurley Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday, March 28 at about 3:42 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital because of his injuries, according to the Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police.
Investigators learned the victim attended a party in the 2600 block of Kellar Ave. when shots were fired outside of the residence. Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Terry Lewis at 810-237-6917 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.