A man is dead and a woman was injured after their home caught on fire on Sunday, May 3.
It happened about 8:15 a.m. in the 8800 block of Esmond Road in Iosco County's Plainfield Township.
Michigan State Police troopers responded to the home, which was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
The troopers found an injured male adjacent to the roadway and an injured female seated nearby, police said, adding the woman was being tended to by a passerby.
Several residents stopped to render aid prior to the first responders' arrival.
The female resident, a 64-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.
The male, 70-year-old Daniel Mclain, suffered severe burns to a large percentage of his body, police said.
They were both transported to an area hospital, but Mclain was flown to a hospital downstate for further treatment.
Mclain died on May 3 from his injuries, police said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it appears a leak from a homemade propane supply line was ignited while Mclain was working in the garage, police said.
