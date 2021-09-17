A 34-year-old Henderson man died in a fiery crash in Argentine Township on Friday.
It happened shortly after midnight near the intersection of Ray Road and Seymour Road.
Police and fire crews responded to the scene for reports of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, the vehicle was fully engulfed. The fire was extinguished, but crews discovered the 34-year-old man from Henderson inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Ray Road when it crossed Seymour Road and hit a tree, the Argentine Township Police Department said.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
If you have any information on the crash, call 810-735-5317.
