A 24-year-old Flint Township man died in a two-vehicle crash on Monday, May 17.
It happened about 1:35 p.m. at the intersection of W. Bristol Road and Van Slyke Road.
The investigation determined a Volkswagen Beetle going northbound was turning from northbound Van Slyke to westbound W. Bristol Road and collided with a GMC Terrain that was traveling southbound on Van Slyke, police said.
The GMC Terrain spun and rolled over, coming to a stop on its roof. The driver of the Terrain, 24-year-old Christopher Smith, of Flint Township, died at the scene.
The driver of the Beetle was a 44-year-old Flint Township woman. She was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor, according to police. The intersection remained close as the scene was investigated for multiple hours.
