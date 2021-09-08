A 51-year-old Farwell man is dead after he was involved in a head-on crash in Isabella County.
It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 on Gilmore Road, south of Stevenson Lake Road.
David Lee Wixson, a 51-year-old man from Farwell, was traveling north on Gilmore Road when the vehicle he was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle, Michigan State Police said.
Wixson was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Clare where he died from his injuries, police said.
The two occupants in the other vehicle were wearing their seatbelts and had minor injuries.
State Police believe alcohol is a factor and Wixson was not wearing a seatbelt.
