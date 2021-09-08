Police lights tape generic
kali9/Getty Images

A 51-year-old Farwell man is dead after he was involved in a head-on crash in Isabella County.

It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 on Gilmore Road, south of Stevenson Lake Road.

David Lee Wixson, a 51-year-old man from Farwell, was traveling north on Gilmore Road when the vehicle he was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle, Michigan State Police said.

Wixson was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Clare where he died from his injuries, police said.

The two occupants in the other vehicle were wearing their seatbelts and had minor injuries.

State Police believe alcohol is a factor and Wixson was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.