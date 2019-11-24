Authorities say a western Michigan man has died after he pointed his gun at officers and one fired back in response.
Kent County sheriff's deputies say were called early Sunday to a home in Gaines Township near Grand Rapids for a domestic disturbance. A man met them at the door with a gun, leading to the shooting.
Officials say several deputies were hurt during the fight but are expected to be OK.
Since it was an officer-involved shooting, the nearby Wyoming Police Department is handling the investigation.
