Police are looking to identify a suspect after a man was fatally shot inside his home.
The Flint Township Police Department was called to the 3000 block of Walton Avenue at 12:40 a.m. on June 12.
Officers said when they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are attempting to identify an individual who was wearing dark clothing and a mask, that entered the home and fired several rounds, striking the victim.
If you have any information, call Det. Lopez at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
