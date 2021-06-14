A Ludington man was arrested after he allegedly fired off a gun during a road rage incident on the Mackinac Bridge over the weekend.
Michigan State Police troopers responded to reports of a crash and gunshot on the bridge on June 12.
The incident began when two cars were traveling to the bridge on US-2, police said. William Richard Pirkola, 65, from Ludington said the other driver would not let him merge, and this happened again when they both approached the toll booths on I-75, police said.
After going through the toll booth, the other car merged in front of him due to a lane closure, police said, adding the Ludington man then struck the other vehicle. When the other driver exited his car to confront the Pirkola, he pointed a handgun in the air and fired one shot, police said.
A .40 caliber handgun and 9mm handgun were collected by police at the scene.
Pirkola was lodged in the Mackinaw County Jail and was arraigned on Monday afternoon in the 92nd district court on one count of reckless discharge of a firearm. That charge is a misdemeanor and Pirkola was given a PR bond.
His next scheduled court appearance is 9:30 a.m. on July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.