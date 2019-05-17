A man was found dead in a home from an apparent gunshot wound, and now the search for a suspect is underway.
Flint Police were called to the 2000 block of Burns Street in Flint on May 17 at around 1 a.m. after reports of someone yelling about someone being dead.
When officers arrived, they found an unknown man dead.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or D/Tpr. John Miller at 810-237-6922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.