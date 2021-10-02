Flint Township Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound.
On Friday, police were dispatched at 8:50 p.m. to S. Ballenger Hwy and Miller Road for a shooting. The victim, a 22-year-old man from Flint was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are seeking information from witnesses or anyone who may have further information.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Lacey Lopez at 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL.
