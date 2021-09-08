Police in Mount Morris Township are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead next to his car.
Officers were dispatched at 10:57 a.m. to the 6000 block of Vanderbilt at the apartments located along the 2000 block of Coldwater Road.
The victim, 37-year-old Demareio Wade Terry, was found dead next to his car in the parking lot of the complex.
There are currently no suspects in custody.
