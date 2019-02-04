Police are investigating after a man died after being found on the road.
Flint Police were called to Donaldson Boulevard, near Sloan Street at around 12:40 a.m. n Feb. 4.
Investigators said an unidentified man was found unresponsive on the road.
He had been dragged onto the roadway, but no vehicle debris was located on scene, according to police.
Investigators have not yet been able to identify the man.
If you have any information, call Officer Justin McLeod at (810) 237-6811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.