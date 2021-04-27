Police are searching for a suspect after they found a man shot to death inside his vehicle.
On Monday, April 26 at 10 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. for a reported shooting. Police found 21-year-old Airick Cherry shot to death in his vehicle.
Investigators do not have a suspect in custody at this time and the shooting is still under investigation.
