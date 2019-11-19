A man had only minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash caused one vehicle to go down an embankment, and into a creek.
It happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Flushing and Linden Roads in Flint Township.
Flint Township Police said their initial investigation showed that one driver had a medical incident, causing him to end up in the creek. Officials said because of the steep embankment, and location, it took several hours to free the man.
The driver is expected to be fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.