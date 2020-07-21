Flint police are investigating after a man was shot on Tuesday, July 21.
Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Buckingham Ave. for reports of a shooting.
According to police, when officers arrived, they found a black male suffering from a gunshot wound to his left rib area. The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
The suspect is in custody.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective/Trooper Keith Bieganski at 810-701-0364 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL. You can also submit your tips online at crimestoppersofFlint.com or through the P3Tips mobile app.
