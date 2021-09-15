A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the city of Flint.
Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Davison Road at 8:44 p.m. on Sept. 13 for the shooting. After police arrived on the scene, a man in his 50s was taken to Hurley Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene on foot, according to Flint Police.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Sgt. Joseph Kennedy at 810-237-6912 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
