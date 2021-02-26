Ambulance generic

A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a SUV on Thursday.

It happened about 6:40 p.m. on W. Pierson Street near Kermit Street in the city of Flint on Feb. 25. A Buick SUV was traveling westbound on W. Pierson Road when it struck a pedestrian crossing W. Pierson Road, Flint Police said.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. The victim, 53-year-old Timothy Paul McLaurin, was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

It is unclear if speed, alcohol, or drugs are factors in the crash, police said. If you have any information, contact Det. Matteson at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

