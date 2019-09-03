A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint on Labor Day.
Flint Police responded to the 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 for the shooting.
The man was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Police said there were multiple victims with various injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
