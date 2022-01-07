A man is in serious condition after being shot while driving down I-75 in Oakland County on Friday.
It happened about 12:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7 on northbound I-75 near E. Holly Road. The northbound lanes are closed as Michigan State Police investigate the shooting.
The victim was driving a four-door Chevy vehicle northbound on I-75 when an unknown person shot at his vehicle, striking him, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
The victim and witnesses told police the suspect was driving a white Audi. The exact model is unknown. The suspect fled the freeway at the E. Holly Road exit, police said.
The freeway remains closed as police gather evidence.
If you have any information, contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.
