Police are investigating a shooting after a 34-year-old man arrived at the Covenant emergency room with a gunshot wound in his arm.

The victim arrived at the hospital about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Michigan State Police say the victim was shot in his vehicle in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Brockway Road in Saginaw.

It’s unknown what condition the victim is in.

