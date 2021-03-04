The Flint Major Case Unit is investigating a shooting where a man was shot in the neck, according to Michigan State Police.
On March 3, officers from the Flint Police Department responded to a shooting on Minnesota Avenue and Dakota Avenue. Officers found a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the neck, MSP said.
The victim was listed in good condition after being transported to a local hospital. He was reportedly shot in his vehicle on E. Boulevard Drive, police said.
This is an on-going investigating and there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information can call 1-800-422-5245.
