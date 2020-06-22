Officers say alcohol may have been a factor after a man jumped off a railroad trestle into the Ausable River.
First responders were called to the Lake State Railroad Trestle on the Ausable River in Oscoda Township on June 20 for a possible drowning.
When they arrived, they were advised by family members that Jahleel Paul Garza-Harper, 24, from Flint, jumped off the trestle into the water and drowned.
The Oscoda Township Dive Rescue Team recovered his body about an hour after receiving the call.
Oscoda Township Police said it was reported that Jahleel did not know how to swim, and that alcohol may have been a factor in the drowning.
