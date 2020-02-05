A 47-year-old man was arrested after allegedly getting into a fight in Plainfield Township Monday night.
It happened about 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 3 on Channell Road.
When Michigan State Police arrived on scene they saw a vehicle leaving the residence.
A traffic stop was made and troopers made contact with the man.
Police said it was the same man who had been breaking windows at the residence on Channell Road.
The man was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested, MSP said.
While the man was in the patrol car, he kicked out the front windshield, police said.
He was taken to the Iosco County Jail.
