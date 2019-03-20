A Mid-Michigan man has died after losing control of his vehicle on his way to work.
The Hampton Township Police Department was called to E. Center Road (M-25) near Farley Road at around 1:19 a.m. on March 20.
Investigators said a 36-year-old Bay City man was driving to work westbound on E. Center Road when he lost control, rolled his pickup several times, and hit a utility pole.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s name has not yet been released.
