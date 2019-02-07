An Oscoda man is accused of shooting and killing his roommate and then attempting to take his own life has now passed away.
On Feb. 7 at approximately 11:27 a.m., the Oscoda Township Police Department was dispatched to a man with a gun complaint that was upgraded to a shots fired complaint in the residential area of the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
According to police, while officers were on their way to the scene, the caller told Iosco County Dispatch two people had been shot and were dead in the home.
Upon entry into the residence, officers found 37-year-old Rickie Lynn Cheatum Jr., of Oscoda, on the floor dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said the alleged shooter, a 31-year-old Nathan Moss, from Oscoda, was unconscious on the floor from a self-inflected gunshot wound to the head.
Both Cheatum and the alleged shooter lived in the same home.
According to witnesses at the scene, a verbal altercation took place between the two men.
During the altercation the shooter gained access to two handguns, according to police.
Police said the shooter shot Cheatum in the head before shooting himself in the head.
The alleged shooter was transported by Iosco EMS to a local hospital and then subsequently downstate for treatment of his injury, police said. He passed away at around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation.
