Police believe a Gladwin man drowned after falling through the ice.
It happened on a private lake near the 4100 block of Adams Road in Gladwin on March 10.
Jeffrey Benmark, 58, left his residence between 3 and 3:30 p.m. to ice fish on the lake, Michigan State Police said.
Benmark’s boss became concerned when he didn’t show up for work at 10:30 p.m., police said, adding Benmark’s boss contacted his girlfriend.
Benmark’s girlfriend arrived at the home about 11 p.m. and he was not there. That’s when she contacted 911.
Emergency responders located Benmark’s four-wheeler on the shore of the lake, which was partially frozen with numerous areas of open water, police said.
A bucket was also located on the ice near an open hole.
Police believe Benmark walked out onto the thin ice and fell through.
“It appears he was unable to free himself from the water and is presumed drowned,” police said.
The MSP Marine Services Team is currently working to recover Benmark’s body from the lake.
A first responder went through the ice while trying to render assistance during this incident, but was able to extricate himself, police said.
Police are warning people to stay off the ice.
