Police are searching for a man accused of robbing and assaulting another man with an aluminum baseball bat at Mott Community College.
The incident happened about 7 p.m. on Sunday when the victim was walking on the sidewalk of 1401 E. Court St. in front of the Mott Library in Flint.
A suspect robbed the man and assaulted him with an aluminum baseball bat, the Mott Community College Department of Public Safety said.
The suspect has been described as a male between 20 and 30-years-old, 6'2" and a full head of hair.
The suspect stated he was homeless, police said.
He has not been apprehended at this time.
If you have any information on this incident you should call police.
The department issued the following safety tips to students:
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- At night, stay in well lighted areas, do not walk alone but walk in groups.
- If you have to walk on campus at night alone, call public safety for an officer escort.
- If you see something, say something. Call 810-762-0222.
- Provide anonymous tips here.
