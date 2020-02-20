A man has been charged, accused of robbing a teacher at knife point and then breaking into a home where he was shot by a homeowner.
Flint Police were called to the 1000 block of Garden on Feb. 11 for reports of a shooting.
People in the home said that a man, later identified as Jacob Adam Sword, was armed with a knife and was attempting to break into their home. They shot him, and then held him until police arrived.
During the same time-frame, police said it was reported that a teacher at a nearby elementary school had just been robbed at knife point. Officers said it happened after students had been dismissed.
Officers said the description of the man matched that of the man who was taken into custody at the home on Garden.
The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sword was arraigned on the following charges: Armed robbery, 1st degree home invasion, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing police.
