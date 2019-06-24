A man’s body was found floating in the Flint River by two kayakers passing by.
On Saturday, at about 3:25 p.m., officers from the city of Lapeer were dispatched to the Flint River for a call about a body in the water.
Two kayakers were traveling along the river near Oregon Street and Industrial Drive when they observed what they believed was a body floating in the water.
The responding officers discovered a white male deceased in the water.
An investigation into the identity and the cause of death are ongoing.
Anyone with information as it relates to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Craig Gormley at 810-664-0833.
