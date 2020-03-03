A 23-year-old Clio man was arrested after his wife-at-the-time allegedly found videos looking up women's skirts.
"It baffles my mind why anybody would do something like this," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
The woman found the files on a computer and called Michigan State Police on July 6, 2019 to file a complaint, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.
"He was caught because his then-wife found a memory card in their computer, looked at it, and saw that on it was internet pornography, as well as these images looking up the skirt of various women," Leyton said.
The suspect allegedly admitted to obtaining upskirt videos of women at public places including malls, grocery stores, and large public areas, Kaiser said.
One of the locations was at the Meijer in Davison, Leyton said.
It may have happened over a period of 18 to 24 months.
The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Trevor Stafford, of Clio.
Police were able to identify two potential adult victims, who then identified themselves from the videos, Kaiser said.
"Also on that video was his face," Leyton said. "So she was able to conclude and the police were able to conclude that this individual was taking up-skirt pictures of victimized women."
Stafford allegedly confessed to thinking about selling the images online, Kaiser said, adding there is no evidence to support that actually happened.
The woman later divorced Stafford, Leyton said.
Stafford has been charged with two counts of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.
He is due back in court on March 5 for a probable cause conference.
"As in any case this man is innocent until proven guilty," Leyton said. "It's the prosecutor's burden to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. That's our burden and that's what we will do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.