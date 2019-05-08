Police say a 64-year-old Battle Creek man sexually assaulted four young women and girls who he lived with in a van the past two years along with his wife and two other children.
The Battle Creek Enquirer reported Wednesday that Calhoun County prosecutors have authorized seven counts of criminal sexual conduct involving the victims who are now 21, 18, 17 and 15.
Battle Creek Detective Sgt. Todd Elliott says the 17-year-old girl whom the man and his wife reported as a runaway April 25 told officers after being located that she had been molested and sexually assaulted since she was 12.
Police say the minor children have been placed in foster care. The two young women whom Elliot says are mentally disabled have been placed in adult foster care.
