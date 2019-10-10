A Mid-Michigan man was shot in the leg while asleep inside a home.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department was called to the 3200 block of Mary Drive, in the Parkwood Mobile Home Park, at around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Inside, officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the leg while he was asleep inside.
Investigators said the shots were fired from the street.
Everyone else in the home, including three children, were not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking residents who live in the area to check any security video they may have. They’re interested in any suspicious vehicles or person, between two-and-four-o’clock this morning.
If you have any information, call Det. Molly Machinski at 810-424-2611.
