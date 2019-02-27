An investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the leg.
It happened just before midnight in the area of Charles and Lyon in the City of Saginaw.
Saginaw Police said the man, a Saginaw resident, was taken to the hospital.
His condition is unclear at this point.
There’s no word on a suspect.
