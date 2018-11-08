Investigators said a man stole a truck, sparked a police chase, and ran into several things before being taken into custody.
It happened at around 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 8 in Bad Axe.
Police said a 39-year-old Bad Axe man broke into Al Hanson Motors, stole a truck, and drove it through the metal locked gate and out onto E. Huron Avenue.
A passerby saw it happen, and called 911, according to investigators.
A Bad Axe Police Officer saw the truck and turned on his lights. When the driver failed to stop, the officer gave chase until the stolen truck and driver were boxed in near Cedar Street.
Police said he hit several objects in town in his attempt to escape officers.
Once stopped, the suspect got out of the truck and ran. He was taken into custody in a wooded area near the railroad tracks near Whitelam Street.
Officials said after a brief struggle he was taken into custody.
Warrants are being sought for numerous charges, and the suspect is at the Huron County Jail awaiting arraignment.
