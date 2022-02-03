Police lights siren generic
A man was taken into custody for arson of his own vehicle on Wednesday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the Family First Credit Union on N. Michigan Avenue in Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow.

The suspect went into the credit union and handed the employee a letter saying his kid was abducted, Gerow said, adding there was never a child in danger.

Police believe the suspect was having a mental episode.

