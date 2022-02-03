A man was taken into custody for arson of his own vehicle on Wednesday.
It happened just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the Family First Credit Union on N. Michigan Avenue in Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
The suspect went into the credit union and handed the employee a letter saying his kid was abducted, Gerow said, adding there was never a child in danger.
Police believe the suspect was having a mental episode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.