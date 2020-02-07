A man was arrested after allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a machete.
It happened about 3 a.m. on Feb. 2 on Ash Street in Benzonia, which is in Benzie County.
Michigan State Police troopers responded to the residence after the victim sent texts to her friend saying the suspect was threatening her with the machete, police said.
The victim told police 40-year-old Cole Dale Porter threatened to kill her with the machete.
She and Porter had an argument and he threatened her with the weapon, police said, adding she was not injured.
Police seized the machete as evidence and Porter was taken into custody.
He has been charged with one count of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of domestic violence.
He remains lodged in the Benzie County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.