A Michigan man has been taken into custody, and police said he will be charged with murder, and dismembering a corpse.
On May 22, Sturgis Police got a tip that a 35-year-old man was storing the body of a female inside his apartment.
When officers arrived, they were allowed to search the home, and the man was taken into custody.
Police said the man was taken into custody, and will be charged with open murder, dismemberment of a corpse, and failure to report a death.
All names are being withheld until “next kin has been notified”, officials also said the victim had not been previously reported missing.
