A man has been hurt after being trapped beneath a car that slammed into his western Michigan home.
Police in Wyoming, outside Grand Rapids, said the vehicle ran a stop sign about 1:30 a.m. Friday, crossed over the man’s yard and struck the front of his house.
The homeowner was laying in his bed at the time of the crash. A portion of the home’s wall had to be removed to allow rescue crews to reach the man. He was listed in serious condition at a hospital.
The car’s driver was injured and hospitalized. A passenger in the car was not hurt.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.