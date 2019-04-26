Michigan State Police detectives are investigating an attempted homicide in Iosco County.
According to a social media post by MSP Bay Region, a 63-year-old Hale man tried to hit a 44-year-old man with his vehicle.
The incident occurred in Plainfield Township around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 25.
Police say the suspect and victim were acquaintances.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Police found the suspect but did not say if he was taken into custody.
