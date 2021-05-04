A man is undergoing a mental evaluation after police say he threatened a woman with a bow and arrow.
Troopers were sent to an address in Vernon Township for a felonious assault complaint on May 3. The victim told troopers the suspect threatened to shoot her with a bow and arrow and was also armed with a knife.
The victim was able to leave the residence and call 911 before the suspect acted on his threats, Michigan State Police said. Troopers talked the suspect down and he came out of the residence. The 39-year-old man from Clare was taken into custody without incident.
Family members told MSP the suspect may have had a mental health episode. The suspect was taken to Midland for a mental health evaluation by MMR.
The case will be sent to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Troopers were assisted by the Clare Police Department, Clare County Central Dispatch, and MMR.
