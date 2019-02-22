A man was conscious and alert while being taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.
It happened at around 10:35 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the 1400 block of Pierson Road in Flushing.
Flushing Police said two men were walking in the middle of the road in front of a shopping plaza when a vehicle hit a Flushing Township man, who is in his 20s.
Investigators said he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
While the incident is still under investigation, police said the victim was walking in the middle of the road, wearing dark clothing, and there are no street lights in the area.
The man who was driving has not been cited, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.