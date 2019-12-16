Thomas Township Public Safety is working to put minds at ease after a post on social media.
The department said a post on the Swan Valley Community Group Facebook page talked about an incident that happened at Swan Valley Middle School. The post said a group of children were at the school and were followed by an adult male in a pickup truck.
Police were called in to investigate, and were able to identify the man, who was the night custodian at the school, and was watching the kids to make sure they were not up to “no good” as it was late at night.
Police said it’s a good idea to report any suspicious activity/person right away. Also, they reminded everyone that Thomas Township does have a curfew for children 16 and under.
