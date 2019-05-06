Police said a man suspected of trying to abduct a 7-year-old girl at knife-point has surrendered himself to officials.
Around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, a 35-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter were putting groceries in their vehicle in Washtenaw County when a man approached them, Pittsfield Township Police Officers said.
The man grabbed the daughter, put a knife to her throat, and told the mother to get into her vehicle or he would kill the girl, officers said.
Witnesses nearby started yelling at the man and the victims were able to get away, according to officers.
The suspect, identified at Melvin Sroufe, 57, from Washtenaw County, stole the woman’s wallet from the cart and ran from the scene, officers said.
He surrendered himself on May 6 and is in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail pending a review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
