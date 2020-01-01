A man who police believe has a gun has been holed-up inside a suburban Detroit hotel room for hours following a reported domestic situation involving a woman.
WXYZ-TV reports that a caller told 911 dispatchers about 2 a.m. Wednesday that a naked woman was screaming in a hallway at the Hampton Inn in West Bloomfield Township, northwest of Detroit.
Police have spoken to the woman who they believe is the man's wife. She was taken to a hospital.
Police say no threats have been made by the man, but they are urging people to avoid the area around the hotel.
