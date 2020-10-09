One man has been found dead in the parking lot of a suburban Detroit shopping mall and another was discovered wounded nearby.
Harper Woods police say a worker at Eastland Center reported the body to 911 dispatchers about 7:20 p.m. Thursday.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
An 18-year-old man was in a car that crashed in a field not far from the mall. He also had been shot in the head.
He was being treated at a hospital.
No arrests were made.
