Police are sounding the alert after a local McDonald’s worker was accused of taking pictures of credit cards and using the information to shop online.
The Buena Vista Police Department said the suspect worked at the fast-food restaurant on Holland in Saginaw County.
According to investigators, while working the drive-thru window the suspect would take pictures of the front and back of credit cards used for payment, and then hand it back to the customer. Later the suspect would use the credit card information to make phone or online purchases.
Police said this is not an isolated incident, and the suspect has been fired.
They are currently at the Saginaw County Jail on felony charges.
Investigators want to remind everyone to use good credit card safety, and carefully review your credit card/debit card statements, especially during the holidays.
If you are a victim of this incident, call Det Yant with the Buena Vista Police Department at (989) 753-7793.
