A Meijer employee was fired after allegedly throwing a jar of human waste at a co-worker, according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, police responded to reports of an assault on one employee against another at the Meijer on E. Pickard Street in Mt. Pleasant.
An employee said his co-worker yelled at him and grabbed the collar of his shirt. A jar of unknow materials had been splashed all over the man’s pants, shoes, and aisle nine of the store.
The employee had already left the Meijer when police arrived. The manager said they were fired immediately after this act. The manager did not see what happened in aisle nine where the employees were, but the employee admitted to throwing the contents of the jar at the co-worker, according to police.
Police said the contents of the jar were human feces and possibly urine.
This case has been turned over to the city attorney's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.