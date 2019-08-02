Troy Police said three men broke into a Michigan school last week and took a joyride on the floor’s scrubber.
Authorities say the vandals caused more than $1,200 in property damage at the International Academy East High School, including to furniture and musical instruments.
Officials released photos of the suspects hoping the public can help identify them.
