Detroit Police are asking for help finding an 8-year-old girl taken by her non-custodial mother.
Officials said Samara Tucker was reportedly taken by her mother, Jewels Patchett, at around 3:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 4.
Samara is 4’4”, 70 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black snow pants, and pink and black boots.
Patchett, 28, is 5’5”, 125-130 pounds and was last seen wearing glasses, a multi-colored jacket with fur around the hood, and jean leggings.
Samara’s grandmother, Valerie Patchett, had temporary custody of the girl.
If you have seen Samara, or Patchett, call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740.
