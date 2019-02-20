A Michigan man was arrested after being tasered attempting to hide from a Michigan State Police Trooper.
On Feb. 16 at 8:20 p.m. a MSP Trooper out of the Cadillac Post was in Manistee County and made a traffic stop after a drive failed to dim their headlights.
Troopers said the drive, 23-year-old Tyler McConnell of Manistee, had an active felony assault warrant in Manistee County.
Officials said that the trooper advised McConnel that he was under arrest and ordered him to get out the car. But investigators said he attempted to drive away, instead.
The trooper reached into the car and attempted to stop the driver from putting the car in gear, but was too late.
Officials said that the trooper ran alongside the car for about 30-yards before he was able to pull away.
The trooper ran back to his car, radioed for help, and began to follow McConnell.
After losing sight of the car for a short time, the trooper was able to find it and followed him for several miles, according to officials.
Officials said McConnell crashed in the woods at Brooks and 9 Mile Rd. in Lake County then got out of his car and continue to run away on foot.
After two DNR Conservation Officers came to assist with tracking McConnell in the snow, officials said that he was caught trying to hide behind a tree.
Officials said that the man would not comply with demands and had to eventually be tasered by one of the DNR officers.
McConnell was lodged in the Manistee County Jail and the prosecutor issued new felony charges against him.
Officials said that he was charged with fleeing and eluding 3rd degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting and obstructing a police officer.
McConnell was arraigned on Feb. 19 and was held on a $50,000 or 10% bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.